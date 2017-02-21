Better Call Behnken: Polk sheriff vows to hunt down paving scam ‘ring leader’

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – When the knock came on the door, Glenda Crow thought she was lucky. A paving company claimed to be working in the area and had extra asphalt, and they were willing to cut her a deal.

“I thought it would be great,” Crow said.

At first, the workers said they had enough for the end of her gravel driveway, then they had more to create a parking spot for her husband. After that, they came up with even more “extra” asphalt, until the entire driveway was paved and Crow and her husband had spent $2,200.

Crow says the main motivation was to help her keep her husband from having to do so much yard work. He has been ill and is recovering from back surgery.

“We’ve had some sickness and trying to get the driveway done, I thought would make it easier on my husband to do the yard work … and this is what we got,” Crow said. “Looks like I’ll be mowing asphalt.”

That’s right, they still have weeds. Within days of the asphalt job, weeds grew through the driveway. She called the man who sold her the job, Anthony. At first, he said he would come by and fix it, then he stopped answering her calls. She turned to 8 On Your Side’s Better Call Behnken, and we found his name is actually Keith.

We called Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and deputies were sent to Crow’s house the same day. They drove around the neighborhood and found two other victims. They then searched security cameras nearby and found footage of the pavers.

Soon, they had a suspect that Judd calls the “ring leader.” The Sheriff’s Office now has a warrant for the arrest of Keith Rockefeller, of New York.

Judd says the man’s company is unlicensed and believes the group travels to Florida each winter to rip off consumers with cheap, poorly done jobs.

It’s part of a known traveling scam and other crews just like this one have been hitting the Tampa Bay area hard. Judd wants to put a stop to it.

“We’re going chase him until we find him, and then we’re going to drag him back here from wherever we find him,” Judd said.

