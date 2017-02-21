Actress Lindsay Lohan claims she was racially profiled at Heathrow Airport

Actress Lindsay Lohan claims she was the subject of racial profiling, after she was reportedly asked to remove her headscarf at London’s Heathrow Airport.

“When I was flying to New York recently I was wearing a headscarf and I got stopped at the airport and was racially profiled for the first time in my life,” Lohan told ITV’s Good Morning Britain. “[The agent] opened my passport and saw Lindsay Lohan and started apologizing but said, ‘Take off your headscarf.'”

The Mean Girls star called the incident “jarring,” telling hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, “It was strange… I’m from New York, born and raised. I was a little intimidated.”

Lohan says she complied with customs officials, but admitted the exchange made her wonder “how would another woman who doesn’t feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel?”

When the interviewers asked Lohan why she was wearing a headscarf, she explained, “I was doing it because I was leaving Turkey and out of respect for certain countries (traditions) I feel comfortable acting the same way as the other women… that’s just a personal respect issue that I have so I had it on. It was early, I felt more comfortable that way. And then I was a little scared, going to America.”

The actress was traveling to New York from Turkey, where she had met President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Lohan responded to rumors she converted to Islam, telling hosts ” I don’t want to speak on something I haven’t finished yet. I find a solace in studying not just the Quran but meditation. The Islamic culture, I feel it’s a family to me, they’ve been really good people to me.”

 

