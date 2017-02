3 Tampa Bay metro areas among 10 most dangerous for pedestrians

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new report reveals alarming statistics about the danger of walking in the Tampa Bay area. Three local metro areas are among the top 10 most dangerous places for pedestrians in the United States.

The findings are included in a new study by Smart Growth America, which looks at pedestrian safety.

The Lakeland-Winter Haven metro area ranked as the 6th most dangerous followed by Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater at #7, and North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton in the #10 slot.

Also alarming is the fact that eight of the top 10 most dangerous metro areas are located in Florida.

The “Dangerous By Design 2016” study compiled data from 2014. Researchers calculated a “Pedestrian Danger Index,” which is a calculation of the share of local commuters who walk to work and the most recent data on pedestrian deaths.

The report ranked the 104 largest metro areas in the United States.

Here are the 20 most dangerous metro areas for pedestrians

1- Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL (283.1 Pedestrian Danger Index)

2- Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL (235.2 Pedestrian Danger Index)

3- Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL (234.7 Pedestrian Danger Index)

4-Jacksonville, FL (228.7 Pedestrian Danger Index)

5-Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL (228.2 Pedestrian Danger Index)

6-Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL (200.6 Pedestrian Danger Index)

7-Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL (192.0 Pedestrian Danger Index)

8-Jackson, MS (189.6 Pedestrian Danger Index)

9-Memphis, TN-MS-AR (153.3 Pedestrian Danger Index)

10-North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL (148.2 Pedestrian Danger Index)

11-Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL (145.1 Pedestrian Danger Index)

12-Bakersfield, CA (132.8 Pedestrian Danger Index)

13-Birmingham-Hoover, AL (132.1 Pedestrian Danger Index)

14-Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR (127.9 Pedestrian Danger Index)

15-Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX (127.2 Pedestrian Danger Index)

16-Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ (125.1 Pedestrian Danger Index)

17-Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI (124.2 Pedestrian Danger Index)

18-Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA (123.4 Pedestrian Danger Index)

19-Baton Rouge, LA (120.6 Pedestrian Danger Index)

20-McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX (118.8 Pedestrian Danger Index)

