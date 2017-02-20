You Paid For It: Pinellas Co. shuts down for employee event

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A number of local governments shut down today for Presidents’ Day, but not Pinellas County.

Today, more than 1,700 workers are on the job but you’ll never get to see most of them.

They spent this morning gathered at Tropicana Field for what county managers call “in-service training.”

It started off like a party turned into a kind of pep rally and then an extended discussion of visions and goals presented by Pinellas County Administrator Mark Woodard, before he gave a select few employees some awards.

Meanwhile, if you were a taxpayer in Pinellas County, you can’t get a puppy at the pound you can’t get a permit at the building department and you can’t discuss your water bill with only one or for that matter even pay your taxes.

And that’s because all county offices are shut down for the entire day for “training”.

Is that a good use of more than 15,000 man hours of labor that You Paid For?

Watch our story tonight at 6 and decide for yourself.

