VIDEO: Live-stream of kittens living in a dollhouse is like reality TV for animal lovers

600x338_Lila_Grossnbc-news By and Published: Updated:
Kattarshians

(NBC News) — On National Pet Day it seems only fitting that cats are taking over the internet.

The trending video is like a reality TV show, but the cast is a bunch of adorable kittens.

This online live-stream featuring four kittens living in a doll house in Iceland is going viral.

It’s called “Keeping Up with the Kattarshians,” a spin on the name of the popular reality TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

It all started after the stray kittens were found in a warehouse. A cat shelter in Iceland started the live-stream hoping to find the kittens their forever homes.

The shelter says the kittens’ newfound fame has helped immensely, and they hope to have them adopted soon.

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for more trending and viral stories. Come share your adorable pet photos with us on Facebook.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s