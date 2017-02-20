VIDEO: Live-stream of kittens living in a dollhouse is like reality TV for animal lovers

(NBC News) — On National Pet Day it seems only fitting that cats are taking over the internet.

The trending video is like a reality TV show, but the cast is a bunch of adorable kittens.

This online live-stream featuring four kittens living in a doll house in Iceland is going viral.

It’s called “Keeping Up with the Kattarshians,” a spin on the name of the popular reality TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

It all started after the stray kittens were found in a warehouse. A cat shelter in Iceland started the live-stream hoping to find the kittens their forever homes.

The shelter says the kittens’ newfound fame has helped immensely, and they hope to have them adopted soon.

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for more trending and viral stories. Come share your adorable pet photos with us on Facebook.