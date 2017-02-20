Trump names Army Lt. H.R. McMaster as new national security adviser

MAR-A-LAGO, Fla. (WFLA) — President Donald Trump has named Lt. General H.R. McMaster as his pick for National Security Adviser.

McMaster, a prominent military strategist will replace Michael T. Flynn, who stepped down last week amid reports he discussed sanctions with Russia.

Trump announced the news from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday, calling McMaster “a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience.”

Updates on the pick will be available as the story develops.

