Trump names Army Lt. H.R. McMaster as new national security adviser

MAR-A-LAGO, Fla. (WFLA) — President Donald Trump has named Lt. General H.R. McMaster as his pick for National Security Adviser.
McMaster, a prominent military strategist will replace Michael T. Flynn, who stepped down last week amid reports he discussed sanctions with Russia.
Trump announced the news from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday, calling McMaster “a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience.”
