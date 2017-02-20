Teenager creates teddy bear from slain Orlando officer’s uniform

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A 14-year-old girl presented the son of slain Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton with a teddy bear made from his mother’s uniform.

Megan O’Grady, the daughter of a police officer and the founder of Blue Line Bears, presented the bear to Clayton’s son, Johnny Brinson, at OPD headquarters on Monday.

A handful of Clayton’s squad members were on hand for the presentation.

In a video posted to the department’s Twitter page, Brinson called the gift amazing and said it is one of the best gifts he’s received.

Blue Line Bears is a nonprofit organization with the goal of helping the children of fallen law enforcement officers cope with the devastating loss of a parent.

You can learn more about Blue Line Bears here.

