Tampa YMCA offers free water safety lessons to kids

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published: Updated:
AP
AP

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In an effort to help prevent childhood drowning, the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA will offer free “Safety Around Water” courses from March 13-16.

The program, designed for kids ages 3 to 12, was created in response to new data that shows a 50 percent drop in the drowning rate among children ages 6 and younger.

“Seventy-one percent of the world is water and kids are 100 percent curious,” says Association Aquatics Experience Executive Amanda Walker. “The Tampa YMCA believes a child’s safety in and around water should never be left to chance. We’re committed to providing the free Safety Around Water program annually in the spring to help keep kids stay safe at the beach, pool, lake and while boating.”

The course is expected to give children more confidence in and around water and a sequenced set of skills aimed to reduce the risk of drowning.

The organization says YMCA membership is not required, but participants must register ahead of time by visiting the program’s page on the YMCA website.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s