Tampa YMCA offers free water safety lessons to kids

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In an effort to help prevent childhood drowning, the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA will offer free “Safety Around Water” courses from March 13-16.

The program, designed for kids ages 3 to 12, was created in response to new data that shows a 50 percent drop in the drowning rate among children ages 6 and younger.

“Seventy-one percent of the world is water and kids are 100 percent curious,” says Association Aquatics Experience Executive Amanda Walker. “The Tampa YMCA believes a child’s safety in and around water should never be left to chance. We’re committed to providing the free Safety Around Water program annually in the spring to help keep kids stay safe at the beach, pool, lake and while boating.”

The course is expected to give children more confidence in and around water and a sequenced set of skills aimed to reduce the risk of drowning.

The organization says YMCA membership is not required, but participants must register ahead of time by visiting the program’s page on the YMCA website.