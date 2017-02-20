Polk man accused of stolen valor facing more charges as second victim comes forward

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is facing a second charge of stolen valor after another victim came forward following his arrest last month.

Polk County Sheriff’s deputies filed additional charges of soliciting funds/misrepresenting military service and tampering with a witness against Polk County Jail inmate Kyle Barwan.

Barwan was arrested on Jan. 25 after he pretended to be a military officer and solicited money from a woman he met online.

Another victim came forward after seeing Barwan was in jail, saying she also met him on the website “Plenty of Fish.”

Barwan told her that he was in the United States Army Special Forces as a Green Beret and had just been promoted to the rank of Captain. He also said he worked for the CIA as a paid mercenary and he had several “hits” in the Lakeland area. Barwan told the victim he had been deployed to Afghanistan and Germany.

The victim told authorities she was one hundred percent convinced he was a military officer.

Barwan began asking the victim for money to help pay his phone bill, rent and for food. She gave him approximately $150-200 under the impression he was a military officer. He then asked for $60 to buy an online Microsoft program that he said he needed for his assignment in the military.

The victim said she stopped talking to Barwan near the end of October, as she felt he was lying to her. She ignored his calls and texts, until one day, he sent her a text message stating; “Fine don’t want to answer than I’m going to your house” followed by a message that said “see you there.”

The victim replied to Barwan’s text, telling him to stay away from her home, to which he responded with a winking emoji and “You’ll do what? Call the police ha lol good luck with that you’ll find out that im way too connected.”

The victim never contacted law enforcement until last Wednesday, after learning Barwan was in jail.

According to military records, Barwan enlisted in the Army National Guard of Kentucky in 2007 and was discharged in 2008 at the rank of Private 2nd Class for failure to meet medical procurement standards. His character of service is listed as “uncharacterized,” meaning he served less than 180 days.

The records proved Barwan is no longer affiliated with the Army or Army National Guard, is not an officer, was never deployed, and was never injured in the line of duty, the affidavit said.

With his two additional charges, Barwan remains in the Polk County Jail in lieu of $7,000 bond.

If anyone believes that have been victimized by Kyle Barwan, they are encouraged to contact PSCO at 863-298-6200.

