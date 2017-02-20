Polk County fire 85 percent contained, cleanup work far from over

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Work is far from over for crews battling the wildfire in Polk County. The fire is 85 percent contained, but with extremely dry conditions, they’re not in the clear just yet.

“We’re still in the 700 drought index. Eight hundred is like desert, so we’re pretty dry. We’re definitely concerned about that and making sure we keep this fire in,” Florida Fire Service Supervisor Rickey Britt said.

Despite the lingering threat, people living nearby are picking up the pieces and moving on.

For the first time, the Chida family is seeing the devastation and what the flames did to their land.

“It burned all through everything, the whole place,” Pete Chida told News Channel 8.

The family spent the day clearing out debris and trees. They hope the blackened palmetto bushes still sprout flowers.

“We need the flower on the palmetto to make honey,” Chida said.

The family is in the honey bee business, and once a year, they use their six and a half acres along State Route 630 to keep their hives of bees.

“We normally put almost 200 in one spot,” Chida said. After the flames, they can only hope for the best this season. “It’s going to set everything back a ways,” he admitted.

Forestry crews are still fighting flare ups and hot spots and monitoring the extremely dry conditions.

Investigators are on the ground trying to figure out what ignited the fury. They are talking to witnesses, responding firefighters and looking for any clues left behind.

“For example, the needles on the trees will actually point back as a freeze position, where the fire came from, so they can use that. They can also, some grasses, see how the grasses lay down,” Britt said.

The fire scorched 5,500 acres. Twelve homes have been destroyed, along with more than 100 camp structures in the River Ranch Hunt Club.

As rescue officials work to contain what’s left of the brush fire, the Florida Forest Service has rolled out a mobile app to help the public access more information on wildfire activity.

“FLBurnTools,” helps residents monitor wildfires, providing real-time drought information, interactive fire maps, wildfire information, smoke dispersion models and weather forecasts. It also allows prescribed burn practitioners to plan and submit authorization requests.

“Wildfire activity is on the rise and wildfire danger is expected to increase greatly in the coming months,” said Jim Karels, Florida State Forester. “Floridians equipped with the ‘FLBurnTools’ app can view the locations of nearby wildfires and see up-to-date drought and wildfire danger information.”

The app can be purchased in Apple’s App Store and on Google Play.

