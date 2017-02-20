Police arrest driver in deadly dump truck hit-and-run

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested on Monday in connection with a deadly hit and run crash involving a pedestrian and a dump truck.

David Yribar-Hernandez, 46 was taken into custody and charged with leaving the scene of a crash with death and fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer.

The pedestrian, Stephen J. Waters, 39 sustained fatal injuries.

An eyewitness’ description led law enforcement to the suspect’s truck. Deputies stopped the vehicle for a short moment, but the truck fled the location as a deputy made contact with the driver. Moments later, the vehicle pulled over near the intersection of N 50th Street and I-4 and the suspect was detained.

Tampa Police detectives later determined the Yribar-Hernadez’s truck was involved in the fatal collision.

