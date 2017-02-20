Police arrest driver in deadly dump truck hit-and-run

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published: Updated:
Tampa Police Department
Tampa Police Department

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested on Monday in connection with a deadly hit and run crash involving a pedestrian and a dump truck.

David Yribar-Hernandez, 46 was taken into custody and charged with leaving the scene of a crash with death and fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer.

The pedestrian, Stephen J. Waters, 39 sustained fatal injuries.

An eyewitness’ description led law enforcement to the suspect’s truck.  Deputies stopped the vehicle for a short moment, but the truck fled the location as a deputy made contact with the driver.  Moments later, the vehicle pulled over near the intersection of N 50th Street and I-4 and the suspect was detained.

Tampa Police detectives later determined the Yribar-Hernadez’s truck was involved in the fatal collision.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s