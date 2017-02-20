Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office employee fired after DUI arrest

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office employee was arrested on a DUI charge early Monday morning, according to deputies.

Police spotted Jo Anna Barker, 35 near the intersection of Coral Ave. and Gulf Boulevard traveling northbound at 67 mph in a 35 mph speed zone around 1:45 am.

Police stopped Barker and administered a breathalizer test, which indicated a blood alcohol content level of .217/.214.

Barker was transported to the Pinellas County Jail without incident and booked on one count of driving under the influence. She was terminated from her role at the department following the arrest.

Barker had been with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office since 2012 working as a detention corporal in the Department of Detention and Corrections.

