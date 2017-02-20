Multi-lane crash snarls traffic on I-4 in Hillsborough

WFLA Web Staff Published: Updated:
Crash on Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County.
Crash on Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are asking drivers to avoid Interstate 4 east of McIntosh Road after multiple vehicles were involved in a crash.

The crash spans the eastbound and westbound lanes and involves injuries.

Details have not been released regarding the number of vehicles involved or what may have caused the crash.

Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this breaking story.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

Download the WFLA News App–> http://8.wfla.com/1KQSFa8

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s