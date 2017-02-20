Multi-lane crash snarls traffic on I-4 in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are asking drivers to avoid Interstate 4 east of McIntosh Road after multiple vehicles were involved in a crash.

The crash spans the eastbound and westbound lanes and involves injuries.

Details have not been released regarding the number of vehicles involved or what may have caused the crash.

