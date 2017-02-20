Meet the Brewers

Meet The Brewers
Thursday, February 23rd, 2017
VIP: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. | GA: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Morean Arts Center for Clay | 420 22nd St. S. in St. Pete

CIDER BRAISED MUSSELS RECIPE

  • 8oz mussels
  • 1oz bacon sliced
  • .1ea cauliflower
  • .1ea leeks
  • 1oz sweet onion
  • 2oz gorgonzola
  • 2oz heavy cream
  • 1oz lemon juice
  • 2oz cider
  • 2oz chicken stock
  • .5oz herb melange
  • 2oz butter
  • .25 pine nuts
  • .05ea foccacia
  • .05oz peashoots

In saute pan render bacon, onions, leeks and garlic. Lightly caramelize. Add Cider and reduce by half. Add stock and mussels then cover to steam. Remove mussels and reduce by half. Add heavy cream and gorgonzola and reduce to au sec. Season with lemon, salt and pepper to taste. Toss the mussels back in with the herb mélange. Place pine nuts over the top. Garnish with focaccia and pea shoots.

