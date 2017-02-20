Marion County high school teacher arrested on molestation charge

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Dunnellon High School teacher was arrested on Monday after a 15-year-old girl told authorities that he inappropriately touched her in his classroom.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crime detectives arrested Chester Pacana, 35, after the girl told the assistant principal of the school Pacana touched her on her leg and breast.  The case was referred to Major Crimes.

The victim said she went to Pacana’s classroom on Feb. 8 and sat with him near his desk.  She told authorities he began playing with the holes in her jeans on her thigh.

When she leaned forward to get something out of his desk drawer, Pacana allegedly reached his hand inside her shirt and fondled her breast.

The victim quickly left the classroom.

Detectives interviewed several students who said they observed Pacana’s inappropriate behavior with the victim.  Students said he was particularly close with the victim and would touch her on the shoulder and thigh and sing songs to her.

Another student told detectives Pacana previously made an inappropriate comment to the victim when she wore a new dress to school.

Pascana voluntarily went to the Sheriff’s Office Operations Center for an interview and denied having inappropriate contact with the victim.

He is currently being held in the Marion County Jail.

