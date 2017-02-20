Manatee murder suspect on the loose

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WFLA) — Family and friends of Alex Cherp, 23, who was found dead at Greenbrook Park in Lakewood Ranch on February 5, want anyone with information in the case to come forward.

A memorial service for Cherp was held in Sarasota on Sunday, one day after the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office named two suspects in Cherp’s murder, Jose Hernandez, 19, and Alan Bailey, 17.

Hernandez is being held at the Manatee County Jail, but Bailey is still on the loose.

Michelle Cherp, Alex’s mother, says she is optimistic that, with the community’s help, her son’s killers will be brought to justice.

“I am so grateful for the community’s help, and I believe that someone knows where this coward is, and he will come out,” says Cherp.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has not commented on a possible motive for the murder.

