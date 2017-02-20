Lisa Marie Presley says she’s broke after ex asks for money

NEW YORK (AP) – Court documents show that Lisa Marie Presley says she’s deeply in debt after her estranged husband requested $40,000 a month from the singer-songwriter in spousal support.

Presley is also accusing Michael Lockwood of having hundreds of inappropriate photographs of children on his computer. Lockwood has denied all accusations and not been charged with anything.

Presley says she’s just out of a treatment facility, living with her adult daughter and is millions of dollars in debt from back taxes and credit card bills. This is all despite owning a stake in her father’s estate and getting a $100,000 monthly inheritance check.

The court papers reveal the couple’s 8-year-old twin girls are in California child protective services.

