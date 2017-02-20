Lakewood Ranch murder suspect caught, one still on the loose

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County deputies are on the hunt for a killer. It began with a young man found murdered in a popular Lakewood Ranch park, lying just a few feet away from his Mercedes sedan.

One man is behind bars while another is still on the loose.

Greenbrook Park is a serene, recreational area surrounded by upper middle class homes and schools. It’s also the scene of a brutal murder.

“It happened in a community where they’re not used to something like this happening,” said Manatee County Sheriff’s spokesman Dave Bristow.

Earlier this month, 23-year-old Alex Cherp was found shot, lying next to his Mercedes in the middle of the night. Many of his belongings were missing, and he later died in the hospital.

“He loved working out. He was a great chef on top of that. He loved kids and animals. He was a good boy,” said Alex’s uncle Chris Cherp.

Over the weekend, authorities arrested 19-year-old Jose Hernandez and charged him with murder and armed robbery.

Investigators are still on the lookout for another suspect, 17-year-old Alan Baily.

Officials said late that night, Cherp drove his Mercedes to the park and Hernandez and Baily stepped inside. According to an arrest report, investigators believe Hernandez pulled out a stolen .40 caliber handgun and shot Cherp from the back seat.

Hernandez has a criminal history and Baily was previously arrested in December for robbing someone during a marijuana deal.

The family is pleading for the public to help bring this case to a close.

“I’m just so grateful for the community’s help and I believe that somebody knows where that coward is, and he’ll come out,” said Alex’s mom Michelle Cherp.

Investigators said Cherp was targeted and they don’t want the public to be alarmed.

If you know anything, call Crimestoppers or the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.