Hit NBC show ‘This is Us’ sparks explanation of panic attacks

(WFLA) — Panic attacks may be more common than we think, doctors say.
Recently, the hit NBC Show “This is Us” tackled that topic and the response has been overwhelming.
WFLA anchor Stacie Schaible shared her own experience with the panic attacks she suffered 15 years ago when she was pregnant.
Psychologist Dr. Stacey Scheckner explains the difference between general anxiety and panic attacks in WFLA’s First at 4 “Answers” segment.
