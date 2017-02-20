Hernando deputies involved in shooting

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in a shooting on Monday morning.
A sheriff’s office spokesperson said the shooting happened on Cedar Lane near Duffield Road.
No other details have been released.
WFLA News Channel 8 has a crew on the way to the scene.
Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this story.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Employees across U.S. fired for participating in ‘Day Without Immigrants’
- Lisa Marie Presley says she’s broke after ex asks for money
- Pasco Deadly Theater Shooting: Reeves in court for ‘Stand Your Ground,’ hearing
- Multi-lane crash snarls traffic on I-4 in Hillsborough
- Orlando high school football players lift truck off woman, saving her life
- Florida body cam video of $100 bills leads to many dropped charges
- Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: Feb. 6 to 10
Download the WFLA News App–> http://8.wfla.com/1KQSFa8