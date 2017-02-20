Headlines: ‘Stand Your Ground’ court battle; Lakewood Ranch murder; Lisa Marie Presley broke

File photo. Pasco theater shooting suspect Curtis Reeves in court.
Good afternoon! Today is Monday, February, 20, 2017.

You’ll see sunny skies and it will be quite warm this afternoon. See your full forecast here

WATCH- Pasco Deadly Theater Shooting: ‘Stand Your Ground’ court hearing

Multi-lane crash snarls traffic on I-4 in Hillsborough

Hernando deputies involved in shooting

Suspect Search: Teen wanted for Lakewood Ranch murder

Tampa police investigating deadly hit-and-run involving dump truck

Lisa Marie Presley says she’s broke after ex asks for money

Today is the last day for the 2017 Florida State Fair: What to Know Before You Go

Orlando high school football players lift truck off woman, saving her life

 

