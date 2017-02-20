Half-eaten shark washes ashore on New Smyrna Beach

WESH Published: Updated:
SOURCE: Volusia County Beach Rescue
SOURCE: Volusia County Beach Rescue

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) — A half-eaten shark washed ashore on New Smyrna Beach Saturday morning, Volusia County Beach Safety officials said.

The shark was found at the New Smyrna Beach Inlet.

Beach safety officials said they don’t know what type of predator bit the shark or how far offshore it was.

Officials said the sight is not too common, but sick and injured creatures do often wash onto the beach.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s