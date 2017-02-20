Half-eaten shark washes ashore on New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) — A half-eaten shark washed ashore on New Smyrna Beach Saturday morning, Volusia County Beach Safety officials said.
The shark was found at the New Smyrna Beach Inlet.
Beach safety officials said they don’t know what type of predator bit the shark or how far offshore it was.
Officials said the sight is not too common, but sick and injured creatures do often wash onto the beach.
