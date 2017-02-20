Fog and smoke create hazardous driving conditions in Polk, Highlands Counties

Florida Highway Patrol photo credit Steve Gaskins
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are asking people to drive carefully in Polk County.

Fog and smoke from a brush fire are creating hazardous conditions.

County Road 630 was closed Monday morning from State Road 60 to Walk In Water Road due to the smoke and fog. The road was reopened around 8:30 a.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol wants people to use caution when driving; drive at slower speeds and keep your headlights on.

Firefighters have been battling a huge brush fire that spread an estimated 5,500 acres. Over the weekend, fire officials said the blaze is 75 percent contained. 

12 homes were destroyed and more than 100 structures at the River Ranch Hunt Club were burned to the ground.

The Florida Highway Patrol has also closed State Road 70 at Placid Lakes near the Highlands and DeSoto County line because of low visibility

Polk County brush fire destroys homes, property

