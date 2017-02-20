Florida Forest Service develops app to monitor wildfire activity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) —As rescue officials work to contain what’s left of a Polk County brush fire, the Florida Forest Service has rolled out a mobile app to help the public access more information on wildfire activity.

“FLBurnTools,” helps residents monitor wildfires, providing real-time drought information, interactive fire maps, wildfire information, smoke dispersion models and weather forecasts. It also allows prescribed burn practitioners to plan and submit authorization requests.

“Wildfire activity is on the rise and wildfire danger is expected to increase greatly in the coming months,” said Jim Karels, Florida State Forester. “Floridians equipped with the ‘FLBurnTools’ app can view the locations of nearby wildfires and see up-to-date drought and wildfire danger information.”

The app can be purchased in Apple’s App Store and on Google Play.

