Flagler County man wearing child’s underwear arrested on child abuse charge

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A 52-year-old Flagler County man was found wearing a pair of children’s underwear after being accused of slapping a girl on the buttocks as he bicycled past her.

William Walsh is charged with felony child abuse in connection with the Jan. 31 incident, but sheriff’s deputies didn’t know who he was until Friday.

Flagler deputies said Walsh slapped the victim on buttocks and said “let me get some of that.”

Deputies said Walsh is also accused of approaching an 8-year-old girl while she was getting off her school bus. Walsh showed the girl a picture of a dog and asked the girl to help him find the animal.

Other children have told deputies that Walsh has approached them, investigators said.

When Walsh was taken into custody he had three pair of children’s underwear in bags on his handlebars. Deputies said he was also wearing a pair of children’s underwear.

The girl who Walsh allegedly slapped was able to pick him out of a photo lineup, deputies said.

