TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are investigating a deadly crash involving a dump truck and a pedestrian.

Police say the crash happened at 5:40 a.m. on Monday morning at 53rd Street and Columbus Drive.

Columbus Drive East is closed from 52nd Street North to 55th Street North.

Police say it is an active investigation and detectives are on scene.

Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this story.

