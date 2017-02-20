Cold stressed manatee rescued from Three Sisters Spring

HOMOSASSA, Fla. (WFLA) – Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park is currently housing a male manatee that was rescued from Three Sisters Spring in Crystal River.

Friends of Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park posted photos of the rescue Monday afternoon.

The animal was rescued due to cold stress and will stay in the park’s medical pool until medically released by the park’s veterinarian.

News Channel 8 is told the manatee will be okay, but will remain under observation until the veterinarian determines a release date.

