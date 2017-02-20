Citizens, Pasco deputy save man from burning car

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two citizens and a Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputy helped rescue a man from a burning car over the weekend.

The driver was dazed and confused in the backseat when Crystian Martinez, Randy Breighner and Corporal Anthony Peterson tried to pull the man out.

The man was combative and didn’t want to get out of the vehicle, telling the three to leave him alone.

The three were finally able to open the rear door of the car and drag the man to safety, leaving behind is bands.

News Channel 8’s Jenn Holloway has much more on the story.

