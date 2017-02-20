Arrest made in string of VFW hall break-ins

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — After weeks of investigations, an arrest has been made in the rash break-ins of local VFW halls.

Tips poured into the Pasco County Sheriff’s Department after they released convenience store footage of one of the suspects involved.   16-year-old Giovanni Gonzalez admitted to being a lookout at The VFW on Dick St. and The American Legion on Osceola Road in Pasco County.

One patron’s late husband was in the Army.

“These posts are sometimes the only thing the vets have to look forward to, and for someone to try and take that from them. That’s a low life thug,” she says. Deputies say he is being cooperative and they expect more arrests to come soon. Gonzalez was driving a stolen car at the time of the burglaries. He is charged with Grand Theft Auto and Business Burglary.

Patrons at the VFW Hall on Dick Street are glad to see an arrest made.

 

