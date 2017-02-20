Burger King nears deal to buy Popeyes

Restaurant Brands International—the company that owns Burger King and Tim Hortons—is reportedly nearing a deal to acquire fried chicken chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, according to Reuters.

The Atlanta-based Popeyes runs nearly 2,600 restaurants across the U.S. with a $1.49 billion market cap. Its shares jumped more than 14 percent on Monday after the rumor was reported. Burger King and Tim Hortons also saw shares increase with a 4.7 percent gain.

Reuters notes the deal has yet to materialize, no price has been established for the fried chicken chain and there is no indication that negotiations will continue.

 

