Victim of fatal I-75 crash identified as 45-year-old woman

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities in Hillsborough County say a woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday night.

Kimberley Sue Fish, 45 was traveling northbound on I-75 when for unknown reason, her vehicle veered off the road onto the outside shoulder and collided with a tree.

Fish sustained fatal injuries and passed away at the scene of the crash.

