Victim of fatal I-75 crash identified as 45-year-old woman

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published: Updated:
generic-police-siren-generic-police-flashing-lights

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities in Hillsborough County say a woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday night.

Kimberley Sue Fish, 45 was traveling northbound on I-75 when for unknown reason, her vehicle veered off the road onto the outside shoulder and collided with a tree.

Fish sustained fatal injuries and passed away at the scene of the crash.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

New field in St. Pete for children with disabilities

Trump motorcade hit by 2×4, 5 students face charges

Jacksonville woman arrested for soliciting sex in exchange for Taco Bell

Jacksonville woman arrested for soliciting sex in exchange for Taco Bell

Pinellas Park Police investigate fatal crash

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s