Travel back in time at Bay Area Renaissance Fair

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Bay Area Renaissance Festival kicks off this weekend in the city of Largo.

More than 80,000 people are expected to attend this year’s celebration, marking the festival’s 39th anniversary. Tickets are available at the gate and will cost $20.95. Kids ages 5-12 get in for $12.95. Discount tickets will be sold online at www.BayAreaRenFest.com or at participating Circle K and Walgreens stores.

Daily events include a pub crawl ($35 per person), royal high tea ($20 per person), Henry’s Happy Hour ($20 per person) and more.

The festival runs from February 18 through April 12 and will be open weekends from 10 am to 6 pm.

