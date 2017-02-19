SpaceX trying again to launch rocket from historic moon pad

spacex

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – SpaceX is taking another shot at launching a rocket from NASA’s historic moon pad.

As dawn broke Sunday over Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, the unmanned Falcon rocket stood at Launch Complex 39A, poised to deliver supplies to the International Space Station. Liftoff is scheduled for 9:39 a.m.

This is the same pad where astronauts flew to the moon nearly a half-century ago, and hasn’t been used since the shuttle program ended in 2011. SpaceX is leasing it from NASA and hopes to begin launching astronauts from there next year.

Saturday’s launch attempt was foiled by last-minute rocket concerns. SpaceX chief Elon Musk personally called it off. He says he didn’t want to risk anything going wrong.

This is SpaceX’s first launch from Florida since a rocket explosion last September.

Jacksonville woman arrested for soliciting sex in exchange for Taco Bell

