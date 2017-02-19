Roussel has hat trick, Benn lifts Stars over Lightning in OT

Roussel has hat trick, Benn lifts Stars over Lightning in OT
DALLAS (AP) – Antoine Roussel had his first career hat trick, Jamie Benn scored 3:47 into overtime and the Dallas Stars rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Saturday night.

Tampa Bay dominated the extra period until Benn passed to Cody Eakin, took a return drop pass and sent a shot past Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Roussel, a fan favorite in Dallas, scored the team’s first three goals as the Stars came back from deficits of 2-0 and 3-2. His first two goals came six minutes apart in the first period, and his third tied the game 3-all at 4:40 of the third.

Tyler Seguin assisted on all three of Roussel’s goals.

Victor Hedman had two goals and an assist for Tampa Bay. Tyler Johnson added a goal and an assist.

Dallas, last in the NHL in penalty killing, allowed goals on both Lightning power plays.

