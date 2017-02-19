Pinellas Park Police investigate fatal crash

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas Park Police are investigating a fatal crash that took the life of a St. Petersburg teen.

It happened Saturday at 5:40 p.m. in the area of 62nd Ave N and 58th Street.

Police say a 2007 Honda being driven by 18-year-old An Hoang was heading northbound on 58th Street and drove off the right side of the roadway to go around traffic that was stopped for a red light. Police say Hoang drove off the roadway and into a ditch on the northeast corner of the intersection.

Hoang was the only person inside of the car and sustained fatal injuries due to the crash, according to police, and was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

Investigators say they suspect that excessive speed and impairment are possible factors in this crash.