Pennsylvania teen who took Snapchat selfie with dying friend convicted

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man who authorities say shot a friend and then posed for a selfie with the dying teen has been convicted of a less serious charge.

Eighteen-year-old Maxwell Morton was convicted Thursday of third-degree murder in the shooting of 16-year-old Ryan Mangan in February 2015.

The jury rejected prosecutors’ arguments that Morton intentionally killed Mangan.

Morton testified Thursday that the teens were playing with a handgun and he thought it was unloaded when he pointed at him and pulled the trigger.

He says he took the selfie to document what happened before he had planned to kill himself.

Morton testified that people think that he’s a monster, but that he’s actually a “chill kind of guy.”

He faces up to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced in May.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

–Mother overdoses in convenience store bathroom with newborn by her side

–New field in St. Pete for children with disabilities

–Trump motorcade hit by 2×4, 5 students face charges

–Jacksonville woman arrested for soliciting sex in exchange for Taco Bell

–Pinellas Park Police investigate fatal crash

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories