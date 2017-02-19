New field in St. Pete for children with disabilities

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Soon children with disabilities will have their own field in St. Petersburg.

Last summer, the Miracle League of Pinellas County started a campaign called “Miracle on 75th street” to raise $150,000 to resurface their field. Through monetary donations, and a new field from Innovative Base Technologies in St. Pete, the miracle is now a reality.

An opening day event was held at Violet’s Field. Former Rays Catcher Toby Hall helped bring it all together. The new surface is expected to be completed this summer. The Rays provided all the uniforms for the players.

The Miracle League is a national organization founded by The Kiwanis Club of St. Petersburg and their mission is to: provide opportunities for children with disabilities to play Miracle League baseball, regardless of their abilities; promote community support and sponsorship of Miracle Leagues; and promote the construction of special facilities that meet the unique needs of Miracle League players and their families.

