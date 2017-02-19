Mother overdoses in convenience store bathroom with newborn by her side

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
Lauren Bedford (Courtesy: Hamilton County Jail)
Lauren Bedford (Courtesy: Hamilton County Jail)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — A mother is in custody after police say she overdosed in a convenience store restroom with her 1-month-old in tow.

According to WLWT, 27-year-old Lauren Bedford overdosed on heroin in the bathroom of a Cincinnati-area Thornton’s. She now faces charges for child endangerment and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Court documents say Bedford had her newborn and a hypodermic needle of heroin by her side when she was found. She is currently being held on a $10,000 bond in the Hamilton County Jail.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

Mother overdoses in convenience store bathroom with newborn by her side

New field in St. Pete for children with disabilities

Trump motorcade hit by 2×4, 5 students face charges

Jacksonville woman arrested for soliciting sex in exchange for Taco Bell

Pinellas Park Police investigate fatal crash

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s