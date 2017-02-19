Employees across U.S. fired for participating in ‘Day Without Immigrants’

NOLENSVILLE, T.N. (WFLA) – More than 100 employees across the U.S. were fired for participating in Thursday’s “Day Without Immigrants” protest.

Eighteen employees at Tennessee company Bradley Coatings, Incorporated say they notified supervisors about their participation ahead of time, but were given the pink slip when they didn’t show up to work.

“Regretfully, and consistent with its prior communication to all its employees, BCI had no choice but to terminate these individuals,” the company said in a statement. “The reason these employees missed work—to engage in peaceful demonstrations—had nothing to do with BCI’s decision to terminate them.”

Twenty-one workers were sacked from Encore Boat Builders in Lexington, South Carolina; Long Island’s Kosher Delicatessan Restaurant & Caterers fired 25 workers; and a dozen workers at the I Don’t Care Bar and Grill in Catoosa, Oklahoma were given the pink slip and some received a cryptic text.

The fired workers and their supporters have since taken to social media to call for boycotts in a show of solidarity.

 

 

 

