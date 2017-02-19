Deputies searching for missing Winter Haven teen with Asberger’s

A 14 year-old girl went missing from her Winter Haven home on Saturday, according to authorities in Polk County. Neishmarie Gutierrez was last seen on her way to a Family Dollar store on Cypress Gardens Rd. around 5 pm on Saturday.

The girl’s mother, Angelica M. Aybar told WFLA her daughter suffers from Asberger’s and needs her medication.

Anyone with information on Neishmarie’s disappearance is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

