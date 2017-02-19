Curtis Reeves back in court Monday for ‘Stand Your Ground,’ hearing

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Curtis Reeves, the retired Tampa Police Captain charged with shooting and killing a man in a Wesley Chapel movie theater two years ago is scheduled to be in court Monday in Pasco County. His attorneys are planning to present evidence and testimony to a judge that the shooting falls under Florida’s ‘Stand Your Ground,’ law.

In January of 2014, Reeves and his wife were inside the Cobb Grove 16 Theater when he confronted Chad Oulsen. The 43-year-old motorcycle salesman was with his wife and apparently his texting during upcoming previews upset Reeves.

The two men began to argue when Reeves pulled out a handgun and shot Oulsen. The injured man later died and Reeves was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.

If the judge rules the shooting does fall under the stand your ground law, the state can’t try Reeves for murder in criminal court. The law also prevents Oulsen’s family from filing a lawsuit in civil court.

Bryant Camareno is a Bay area attorney/legal expert who provided some insight on the law. He is not affiliated with the Reeves case.

“At the end, the judge is going to have to determine factually, did Mr. Reeves act, was he justified in reacting by removing his firearm and shooting the victim in this case,” explained Camareno. “If that’s the case, if the judge finds that Reeves acted justifiably, then he’ll rule in his favor and give him immunity.”

The stand your ground motion is expected to last a week, possibly two. Camareno says that length of time is unusual, but not unheard of in a case like this.

“Given the volume of witnesses that they plan to present, I can see why it would take that long. So it’s not normal,” Camareno said. “I’ve had stand your ground motions that lasted an hour …. An hour and a half. ”

He adds, that for Reeves attorneys, filing a stand your ground motion was a no-brainer.

Camarena: “You really get two bites of the apple. You try it in front of a judge and should the judge deny it, well then you try it again in front of a jury. How often does it happen? Not that often, because unfortunately here in Florida, if you’re the aggressor with a gun it’s going to be hard to say hey, I acted in self defense.”

If the judge denies the motion, Reeves attorneys can file an appeal. The appeal process could take an additional six to nine months.

Monday’s hearing is scheduled to begin at 9am.