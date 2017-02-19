Bucs hike ticket prices for second year in a row

The Tampa Bay Bucs are raising ticket prices once again, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Upper and lower level seats at Raymond James Stadium will rise as much as 20 percent.

The franchise’s ticket prices dipped to their lowest average in 2015—the second lowest in the NFL, costing fans an average of $62.35. In 2016, Bucs fans saw ticket prices jump for the first time in eight years. Now upper level seats are costing some game-goers nearly double what they paid in the past, with the price of some upper level seats going from $300 to $450 and others from $350 to $500.

Pricing for some seats will stay the same.

The Bucs saw a slight drop in attendance last year, pulling in an average of 60,624 game-goers, compared to 61,560 in 2015.

