$403 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – There was no winner in Saturday’s night’s $361 million Powerball drawing, giving players a chance at a $403 million jackpot next week.

Nine Powerball tickets came within one number of winning the grand prize. Six of those players will receive $1 million prize, and three who used the Power Play option will take home $2 million dollars. Those tickets were sold in Pennsylvania, New York, Rhode Island, Texas, Maryland, News Jersey and Louisiana.

You can purchase Powerball tickets in 44 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Next week’s drawing takes place on Wednesday, February 22.

