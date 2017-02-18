WATCH: Woman rescued after sinkhole swallows car

STUDIO CITY, Calif. (KNBC/CNN) – A 48-year-old woman had to be rescued as heavy rain-ravaged roads, opened sinkholes and swallowed two cars near Los Angeles on Friday.

The dramatic aerial video showed two cars inside a sinkhole in the 4200 block of N. Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

“She thought she was going to die,” officials said. “Then she heard the firefighters yell back to her.”

Officials said the woman was driving and felt her car lean to the left seconds before tumbling into the sinkhole.

The driver, Stephanie Scott, managed to escape the rushing water flowing into the hole. Firefighters found Scott standing on the roof of her car still some 10 feet below street level at the time they rescued her. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A second driver managed to escape before their vehicle fell into the hole as more of the road began to cave in. Video from the scene shows one of the cars still had its headlights on and windshield wipers running as it sat inside the hole.

Heart pounding footage shot on the ground shows the moment the car falls into the hole. Police and nearby workers can be seen on camera startled as they move from the edge of the sinkhole.

