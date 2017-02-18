Trump’s sons to open golf club in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Two of U.S. President Donald Trump’s sons arrived in the United Arab Emirates for an invitation-only ceremony Saturday to formally open the Trump International Golf Club in Dubai.

Photographs shared on social media by real estate brokers showed Eric and Donald Jr. attending a private luncheon Saturday afternoon in Dubai with Hussain Sajwani, the billionaire who runs DAMAC Properties, the developer that partnered with Trump on the golf course.

Trump’s two sons gave brief remarks at the billionaire’s mansion on Dubai’s man-made Palm Jumeirah archipelago, speaking underneath an ornamental clock whose face spelled “SAJWANI VILLA.”

“It’s rare in the world where you can be such great friends with a partner and that’s what we have right here,” Eric Trump said. “Hussain, he is an amazing person and DAMAC is an amazing company.”

The two Trump brothers later met with over 80 people gathered at the event, attendee Niraj Masand told The Associated Press.

They were “expressing their gratitude to Mr. Sajwani, who is the chairman of DAMAC, and sort of expressing their happiness to meet with all the partners,” said Masand, a director of the real estate firm Banke International.

Both sons are scheduled to attend a gala at the golf course Saturday night, which sits inside a larger villa and apartment building project called DAMAC Hills on the outskirts of Dubai. Some 100 Trump-branded villas also are on the property, selling from 5 million dirhams ($1.3 million) to over 15 million dirhams ($4 million).

Eric and Donald Trump Jr., who now run the Trump Organization, receive Secret Service protection as immediate family members of the president.

It’s unclear what additional security protection the two sons will receive while in Dubai as experts already have warned the Trump brand abroad now faces a global terror risk .

The U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi has declined to comment about the trip, while Dubai police did not respond to a request for comment.

However, the United Arab Emirates, a staunch U.S. ally in the war against the Islamic State group and host to some 5,000 American military personnel, remains a peaceful corner of the Middle East. Its hereditary rulers and other Gulf Arab leaders hope to see a harder line from America on Iran after growing increasingly skeptical of its intentions following the nuclear deal with world powers negotiated in part by the Obama administration.

The UAE’s foreign minister even backed Trump’s travel ban on seven Muslim-majority nations earlier this month, which didn’t include the UAE or neighboring Saudi Arabia. All but four of the Sept. 11 hijackers came from Saudi Arabia, while two came from the UAE.