SpaceX’s much-anticipated rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center has hit another delay just seconds before liftoff. The aerospace manufacturer pushed back today’s scheduled launch due to technical issues.

All systems go, except the movement trace of an upper stage engine steering hydraulic piston was slightly odd. Standing down to investigate. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 18, 2017

It’s the company’s first launch from Florida since Falcon 9 exploded last summer. The latest launch attempt was rescheduled for Sunday at launch complex 39A.