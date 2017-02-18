Sargento expands cheese recall

(WFLA) – Sargento Foods is expanding the recall of its cheeses.

Sargento announced on February 10th a recall of seven products due to a possible listeria contamination. Then, on Friday, the company expanded that recall to include seven additional cheeses: sliced colby, sliced muenster, slices pepper jack, sliced tomato and basil jack, shredded reduced fat colby-jack, shredded four cheese pizzeria, and shredded double cheddar.

Officials say the potential listeria contamination originated from the supplier’s facility and they have terminated their relationship with that supplier – Deutsch Kase Haus. Officials say no confirmed illnesses have been reported so far.

