St. Pete cycling event helps local veterans

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Project Hero has helped tens of thousands of our healing heroes at no cost through cycling events and other events in more than 50 cities throughout the United States.

News Channel 8’s Paul Mueller shows us how the event helps veterans and first-responders with rehabilitation, recovery and allowing folks to get back to their everyday lives. Don’t miss the powerful story in the video player above.

