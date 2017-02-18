President Trump expected to draw massive crowd in Melbourne

President Donald Trump will meet an estimated crowd of 9,000 people tonight in Melbourne after organizers sold out tickets to his latest rally in less than 24 hours.

A White House official told ABC News the president will travel aboard Air Force One from West Palm Beach to Orlando to attend Saturday’s event.

In his weekly press briefing, White House press secretary Sean Spicer called the rally a “campaign event” and said it was being “run by the campaign.”

The president filed a re-election bid in January, indicating a possible run in 2020, but claims the filing “does not constitute a formal announcement.” He is however able to collect donations from supporters.

Tonight’s event kicks off at 5 pm.  Doors open at 3 pm.

 

