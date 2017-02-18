Polk Co. Fire Rescue official says wildfire is 75% contained

FROSTPROOF, Fla. (WFLA) – For the past few days emergency responders with Polk County Fire Rescue and the Florida Division of Forestry have been battling a wildfire in the eastern part of the county.

Authorities estimate 5,500 acres of land have been impacted by the flames. In addition 12 homes were destroyed and more than 100 structures at the River Ranch Hunt Club were burned to the ground.

Captain Jamey Pines with PCFR says the fire is now 75% contained.

“Basically [we’re going] to keep doing what we’re doing; we got lucky today,” Pines explained of their decision to keep using the same tactics to keep the blaze at bay. “The winds switched up and were in our favor. We’re going to straighten the lines that we have to the northeast and stay out here until it’s out.”

The fact that the fire is now at 75% containment has some local residents breathing a big sigh of relief. Indian Lake Estates’ resident Betty Ward is among those giving thanks.

“It’s a blessing to have all of these first responders here,” Ward said Saturday night at a movie viewing at in the community ballroom. “When I looked around and saw how close to so many homes this [fire] came and they contained it.”

Other residents were left wondering if the price they pay for peace and tranquility of eastern Polk County living is a bit too high. After the past few days of evacuations, smoke and flames, Vince Knowles and his wife are contemplating a potential move.

“It is nerve racking and disconcerting,” Knowles says. “It’s something to think about; my wife is even considering whether we should stay because we don’t want to go through this on a frequent basis.”

And what caused the wildfire? That is still under investigation.